Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,064,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 386,987 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,236 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

