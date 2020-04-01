Raymond James & Associates Sells 894 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38.

