Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,524 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 322,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.