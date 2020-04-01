Raymond James & Associates Sells 499 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $367.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.80 and its 200 day moving average is $373.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

