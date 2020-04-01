Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,855 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on New Relic from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

