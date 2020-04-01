Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,593 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Regenxbio were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of RGNX opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

