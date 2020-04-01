Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.