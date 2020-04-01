Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cimpress by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cimpress by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMPR stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.
CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cimpress from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
