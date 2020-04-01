Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cimpress by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cimpress by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cimpress from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

