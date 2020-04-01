Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Range Resources worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 380,327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 29.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 76,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.99.

NYSE:RRC opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

