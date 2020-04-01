Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

