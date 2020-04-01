Raymond James & Associates Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after buying an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 594,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,992,000 after buying an additional 499,241 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 420,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cousins Properties by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 405,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 326,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

