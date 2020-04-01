Raymond James & Associates Has $1.12 Million Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 455,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NAC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

