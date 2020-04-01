Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,674,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

