Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

CCD stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

