Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,284 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,553.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 423,424 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

