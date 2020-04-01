Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,439,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QTRX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.38. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $76,980.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 54,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,033 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quanterix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

