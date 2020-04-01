Qiwi PLC (QIWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Qiwi has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Qiwi has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

