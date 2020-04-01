Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Decreased by Analyst

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

