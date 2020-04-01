Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Decreased by Analyst

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of TWI opened at $1.55 on Monday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

