Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

SMMF opened at $21.21 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,987,360.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $331,734 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

