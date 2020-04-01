Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

