Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

