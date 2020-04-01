Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

