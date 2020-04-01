Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.90 on Monday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $45,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.