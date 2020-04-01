Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNW. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.56.

TSE RNW opened at C$14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

