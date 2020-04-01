Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Issued By B. Riley

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.