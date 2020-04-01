Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.61 Million Position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.40. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

