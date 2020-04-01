Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,200 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

