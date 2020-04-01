Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,770 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.