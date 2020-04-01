Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,300 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.80.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
