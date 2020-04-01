Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Re/Max worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

