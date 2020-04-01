Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,200 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a P/E ratio of 159.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

