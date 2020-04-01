Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,070 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence P. Dunn bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $461.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.