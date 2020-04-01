Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,900 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Garrett Motion worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

