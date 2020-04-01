Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,240 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

