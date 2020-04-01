Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,120 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

