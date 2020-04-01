Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,578.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and have sold 750 shares valued at $21,865. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

