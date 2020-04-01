Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.