Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 42,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

