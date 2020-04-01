Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

STNG stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

