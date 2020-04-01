Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of St. Joe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

