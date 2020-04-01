Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 265,366 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,366 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.48% of Community Health Systems worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $421.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

