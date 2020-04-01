Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Harmonic worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.