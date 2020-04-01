Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.58 Million in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $293.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.02.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.