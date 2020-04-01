Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.41 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Repligen stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

