Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 514,203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 91,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $258.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.