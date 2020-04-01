Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Ebix worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at $34,855,122.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 3,595 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBIX opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

