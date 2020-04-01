Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.66 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 190,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

