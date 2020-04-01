Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 435.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.