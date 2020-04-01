Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

